BBNaija: Whitemoney wins Head of House, five up for possible eviction

By Ahmad Muto

Finally, Whitemoney, the unofficial Big Brother Naija chef and culinary expert, housemate Nini’s ‘father’, the barber, dancer, singer, instrumentalist, name it, won the Head of House game. And truth be told, he looks good on the throne.

He is the one deserving housemate the title evaded for eight weeks. Asked to nominate his assistant, the obvious choice was Queen who said during the Sunday eviction show that he is her acting boyfriend.

The twist of the night was Nini coming second to Whitemoney and therefore earning herself the veto power. A power so vital to the bearer and destructive to everyone, particularly those not liked or viewed as competition. Because she had to save and replace live in the arena, in front of the housemates, well, Nini turned away from the camera, took a second that seemed longer than 27 hours and nominated Cross. The choice left her as emotionally wrecked as the Cross she nominated. Cross has been packing on so many Sundays that I assume the zippers of his bags are about to give up.

Originally, the nominated housemates were Angel, Yousef, Emmanuel, Saskay and Nini who saved herself and was replaced with Cross.

They are 11 housemates left in the reality show. I suspect more than two will leave on Sunday, September 19, 2021.