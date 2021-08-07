BBNaija: Whitemoney wins season six, walks out sh775m richer

By Ahmad Muto

Big Brother Naija Season six climaxed on Sunday, October 3, 2021 after 71 days with a grand finale that saw Whitemoney, real name Hazel Onou walk away with the N90m (sh775m) grand prize. Liquorose, one of the contenders with a huge fan base emerged first runner-up, followed by Pere who went in as a wildcard; but because the housemates did not figure them (with Maria) out in the first two weeks Biggie gave them, they officially became housemates and he made it to the finals emerging third runner-up, followed by Cross, Angel and Emmanuel.

Whitemoney gave Liquorose a checkmate, that even if they added a week, closing the margin between 22.99% and 47% would have been as hard as finding a pin in a haystack. Whitemoney entered the house and wore an apron, turning the kitchen into his obsession. Pere as head of house accused him of monopolising it and using cooking as his strategy to ensnare the N90m grand prize. Well, it worked and he can now go open Strategy Restaurant. It is worth noting that Liquorose who entered the house as a dancer left about N20m (sh172m) richer, that she won from acing tasks in the house.

Ebuka as usual tagged his wardrobe along. He was not going to wear the same attire throughout the show. Like a slay queen bride, he took advantage of the multiple breaks to change from a pair of black pants and a blazer to a blue agbada, I guess for the culture.

Toke Makinwa who joined this season as the host of the #BBN6: The Buzz, a review show on Showmax stunned in a black dress as a co-host, mixing with the audience and having chit-chats with the sponsors and their associates.

Some of the other highlights were season four housemate Avala opening the night’s performances with No more. Laycon, the winner of season five returning to the same stage where he was declared winner, to perform two songs – Verified and Wagwan – off his Shall we begin album released this year. Arguably the most celebrated Big Brother Naija winner so far. And the BBNaija Ninjas that were regulars during arena games and weekend night parties until the Covid -19 pandemic struck showed up. And to the BBNaija O.Gs, Rico Swavey, from season three was present in the audience with the other 18 evicted housemates.