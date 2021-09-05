BBNaija: Yousef, Saskay evicted

By Ahmad Muto

First, truth be told, every single female housemate whose hair Liquorose fixed on eviction Sunday got evicted. She plaited Tega’s hair hours to the eviction show and she was first to be evicted on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She helped Jackie B with hers on Sunday, September 12, 2021 and that was the end of her Big Brother Naija run. On Sunday, September 19, 2021, she fixed Saskay’s hair. The housemates lined up for possible eviction were Emmanuel, Yousef, Cross, Saskay and Angel.

Yousef was first to be sent packing. He was the laid-back housemate who did not really have a solid fan base going by the buzz on social media from fans of the different housemates. For that, many were surprised at how he got this far, when one-time contenders like Maria left early and have since been forgotten. That was his journey.

When Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the host returned, let us just say Liquorose had done her job and Saskay was shown the exit, ending her bid for the N90m (over sh770m). The irony is, she received the news with a sigh of relief. It was not a reflex, she actually was relieved. On stage bidding farewell, she was the first housemate to say she had grown tired of the show. She stated that she had lost verve because of being in one place with the same people. She argued that reality shows look different on television than they really are when you are part of the cast.

She was close to Jay Paul who was evicted a week earlier with Jackie B. And yes, she said she felt like a widow. This left nine housemates in Biggie’s house; Whitemoney, Cross, Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Angel, Queen, Liquorose and Nini. On Monday, September 20, 2021 the show will hold nominations for eviction on Sunday, September 26, 2021.