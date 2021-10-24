Be extremely  vigilant, Bobi Wine tells Ugandans

By Henry Sekanjako

National Unity Platform (NUP) Party president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has asked Ugandans to be extremely vigilant following the twin bomb explosions in Kampala.

“As we all try to understand the cause of the explosions in Kampala today, let’s all to look out for each other and be extremely vigilant,” Kyagulanyi said in a Twitter post.

He added: “Very sad that lives have been lost and many others are injured. We should stand strongly with each other in such a tough time”.

Two bomb explosions went off this morning at Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue, respectively in Kampala, injuring about 27 people.