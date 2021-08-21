Be strong, pregnant Grace Khan urges women

By Mariam Nakalema

Yesterday, friends of Grace Khan aka Grace Namuwulya threw her a surprise birthday party at Kenerob Hotel in Mengo, a city suburb.

Grace, who turned 26, used the opportunity to appreciate them. Samuel, the father of her unborn child, was a no-show at both her baby shower on November 7 and at the birthday.

“I thank my friends who have been there for me since I got pregnant. I have learnt people who genuinely love me and those who are pretenders,” she said.

The Darling singer revealed that ever since she conceived, she has been through hell and back, “but I thank God for my pregnancy.”

At her baby shower at the beginning of the month, she broke down and cried after she was asked about the man responsible for the pregnancy. She lamented that he had denied the pregnancy, and advised women to be strong in whatever situation they are.

Grace Khan had been linked to fellow musician Prince Omar, but he dispelled the rumours, and went as far as posting a video of himself and his girlfriend. He said she was the only woman in his life.