Be the man of the moment with brown shoes

1 day ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Tomorrow, December 4, is Wear Brown Shoes Day and we are focusing on the neglected gender when it comes to fashion.

Wearing brown shoes is a no brainer for men. Society expects their shoe shades to be dark, tanned or muted and brown fits the bill. Forget the Gen Z fellows who wear shoes (and clothes) with so many colours you would mistake them for Christmas trees on legs.

Brown shoes can be matched with casual wear (jeans and chino pants come to mind), or formal  wear (grey, dark, brown or blue suits). So don’t say we didn’t remind you if you find your colleagues wearing brown shoes tomorrow and you are the odd man out.

 

