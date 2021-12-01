Skip to content Skip to footer

Beaches to remain closed on December 31 – Police

9 hours ago
By Julius Luwemba

The Police have barred all beaches and bars from operating until President Yoweri Museveni allows them to do so.

According to SP Godfrey Achiria, the Kampala Metropolitan Regional Police Commander (RPC) South, emphasis is going to be put on beaches to avoid drowning incidences among other accidents. 

The directive came after a closed-door meeting for all police commanders in the areas of Kampala Metropolitan South.

Police commanders in the Kampala metropolitan South pausing for a photo after their security meeting held on Thursday at Entebbe municipal council.

The meeting chaired by Nooh Njuki, the Entebbe Resident District Commissioner, was held at Entebbe municipal council offices on Thursday. 

Addressing the media after the meeting, Njuki said whereas there were fewer accidents and drowning incidences during the Christmas season, beaches, among other happening places, will remain closed until the President orders otherwise.

“The directive also barred churches against holding night prayers and places that were hoping to display fireworks,” said Njuki. 

According to Achiria, disciplinary action is going to be taken against police officers who were negligent in carrying out their duties during the Christmas festivities. 

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said the implicated police officers were still recording statements.

According to the police report, a total of 195 accidents occurred during the festive season from December 23 to 26. 

Out of these, 51 accidents were fatal, while 93 were serious and 51 were minor.

 

