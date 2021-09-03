Bebe Cool appreciates Zuena as couple celebrates 20 years

By Moses Mulondo

Bebe Cool has today celebrated his twentieth anniversary with his wife, Zuena Kirema.

“Today me and my wife made 20 years since we met and I have to thank Allah for the gift of love, understanding, care, knowledge and beauty He put in you,” he posted on social media.

Big Size accompanied the post with pictures of themselves at Levels Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo, a city suburb, yesterday following the reopening of the night economy.

As he sang Nkuliyo, he beckoned Zu to join him on stage, before they started dancing ‘squeeze’. His hands soon slid down to his wife’s rounded backside, much to the amusement of the revellers.

In today’s message meant to appreciate the role of his wife in his life, Bebe Cool said, “Zuena I am nothing without you and everything with you. Twenty years of loving me ain’t easy, but you have done it and I pray it doubles and triples on and on.”

The musician, who is also a key mobiliser for the ruling National Resistance Movement, further said, “Allah works in mysterious ways and I am sure a lot is coming your way this year. Happy 20th anniversary, my love.”