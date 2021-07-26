Bebe Cool dares Jose Chameleone to music battle

By Alex Balimwikungu

Just when you thought music battles are a thing of the past, singer Moses Ssali, Bebe Cool thinks they should be brought back once the entertainment arena opens.

He believes that the music battle will solve once and for all who among Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine is the real music champion.

While appearing on a TV show, Bebe Cool, who is no stranger to courting controversy, took a subtle dig at his arch-nemesis, Bobi Wine, claiming he would cone a distant third owing to the fact that he has few songs.

“Of all the people I have battled, it is Mayanja that I’m waiting for. I feel we shall be cheating Uganda and Africa if we don’t hold this concert. We both have music, a huge fan base and it would be a fantastic show. With the previous two battles I did, I outsmarted my competitors because I did research about their music prior to the shows unlike them,” he explained.

However, Jose Chameleone who has lately been hobnobbing with Bebe Cool doesn’t think it is a good idea. The singing reptile says that rather than battle, they should just let the fans enjoy and celebrate their music.

In 2013, Bebe Cool had a music battle with the Gooodlyfe duo of Mowzey Radio and Weasel and he was declared the King of Music Battles.