Bebe Cool dotes on wife on her birthday

By Alex Balimwikungu

Zuena Kirema was with no doubt lavished with a plethora of gifts from her loving husband Moses Ssali (Bebe Cool) on her birthday.

And Bebe Cool couldn’t resist doting on his wife on her birthday yesterday (Saturday).

He took to social media to evince his sentiments of attachment, which melted fans.

“ You are so special that your day comes at the start of the Holly (sic) month of Ramadan. I guess it’s because Allah has a message of long life for you my beautiful wife and best friend.

You are my light in the dark that i always pray you stay lighting my world to life.

@zuena_kirema ,i love you and will always pray for you to make more good and happy years in your life my kamonde.

On behalf of our family, allow me to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you my twin.

I love you and will always love you baby,” he wrote,