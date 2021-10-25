Skip to content Skip to footer

Bebe Cool dotes on wife on her birthday

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsBebe Cool dotes on wife on her birthday
5 hours ago
Share
67Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Zuena Kirema was with no doubt lavished with a plethora of gifts from her loving husband Moses Ssali (Bebe Cool) on her birthday.

And Bebe Cool couldn’t resist doting on his wife on her birthday yesterday (Saturday).

He took to social media to evince his sentiments of attachment, which melted fans.

“ You are so special that your day comes at the start of the Holly (sic) month of Ramadan. I guess it’s because Allah has a message of long life for you my beautiful wife and best friend.

You are my light in the dark that i always pray you stay lighting my world to life.

@zuena_kirema ,i love you and will always pray for you to make more good and happy years in your life my kamonde.

On behalf of our family, allow me to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you my twin.

I love you and will always love you baby,” he  wrote,

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Pia Pounds thrills as Democratic Republic of Congo wins IUEA cultural gala
1 day ago
Latest News
Ekyooto Ha Mpango headliners named
October 25, 2021
Latest News
Big Eye pelted with bottles yet again
February 7, 2022
Latest News Top News
Widow recounts last moments of departed Sembule Group founder
January 13, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.