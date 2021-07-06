Bebe Cool explains what happened in Gulu

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool on Tuesday, August 4 took to his Facebook page to explain what has been going on in northern city of Gulu from his vantage point, after completing a workshop there. He detailed that they examined the local performing arts industry and figured out how to restructure it.

According to him, the arts and creative industry is key given it contributes 3% to GDP therefore, it deserves all the attention. He added that the ‘new’ Culture and Creative industry started on the same day.

“Today marks the last day in Gulu where we have been attending a workshop under the theme; Strengthening the Culture and Creative Industry in Uganda’.

During the workshop we dissected the Performing Arts industry using the SWOT (Strength Weakness Opportunities and Threats), SMEACC (Situation Mission Execution Administration Command & Control) and TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) analysis to understand the position of the industry, identify the enemy and strategise on how to attack and win the war of restructuring the industry. The arts and creative industry contributes 3% of Uganda’s GDP and this gives us the right for government to pay full attention and organise our industry,” he wrote.

This comes two days after a letter from the United Music Superstars Association to the Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen. Salim Saleh made rounds on social media. The letter requesting for stimulus funds for specific artistes has Bebe Cool set to receive sh650b out of the over sh9b grand total.

Last week, Bebe Cool accused Bobi Wine who is neither on the the list nor part of the association of calling them beggars because he wanted to hurt Jose Chameleone who is at his level musically, heads the superstars and always challenged him. By the way, he is set to receive sh800,000 according to the letter.