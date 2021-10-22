Skip to content Skip to footer

Bebe Cool is richer than Diamond Platnumz – Hon. Kato Lubwama

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsBebe Cool is richer than Diamond Platnumz –...
7 hours ago
Share
66Views 0Comments

By Paul Waiswa

Comedian turned politician Hon. Kato Lubwama believes singer Bebe Cool is worth sh100b. Lubwama asserts that, contrary to other musicians who survive only on concert money and payments from YouTube, the Gyenvudde singer big size Bebe Cool also receives cash from President Yoweri Museveni, which is a credit to him since not so many musicians have access to the president.

He alleges that the Gagamel boss was right when he said he is financially better off than than Diamond Platinumz.

“Do not joke with Bebe Cool. He is my friend, but his estate is worth sh100b. He is a wise musician who can get money from State House any minute he wants. Diamond Platinumz is broke. He should not be compared to Bebe Cool in terms of money and talent,” Lubwama beamed.

He further pins National Unity Platform supporters for promoting Diamond Platinumz on social media instead of painting it with Bebe Cool’s achievements.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News World News
Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband shares support in the midst of sextape scandal
October 22, 2021
Celebrity News
Salvado slams Douglas Lwanga
October 3, 2021
Celebrity News
Malawi star Tay Grin cautions Ugandan artistes
September 8, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
Weasel wanted by Police for breaking helper’s leg
August 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.