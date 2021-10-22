Bebe Cool is richer than Diamond Platnumz – Hon. Kato Lubwama

By Paul Waiswa

Comedian turned politician Hon. Kato Lubwama believes singer Bebe Cool is worth sh100b. Lubwama asserts that, contrary to other musicians who survive only on concert money and payments from YouTube, the Gyenvudde singer big size Bebe Cool also receives cash from President Yoweri Museveni, which is a credit to him since not so many musicians have access to the president.

He alleges that the Gagamel boss was right when he said he is financially better off than than Diamond Platinumz.

“Do not joke with Bebe Cool. He is my friend, but his estate is worth sh100b. He is a wise musician who can get money from State House any minute he wants. Diamond Platinumz is broke. He should not be compared to Bebe Cool in terms of money and talent,” Lubwama beamed.

He further pins National Unity Platform supporters for promoting Diamond Platinumz on social media instead of painting it with Bebe Cool’s achievements.