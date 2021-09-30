Skip to content Skip to footer

Bebe Cool orders for the arrest of songwriter Black Skin

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsBebe Cool orders for the arrest of songwriter...
12 hours ago
Share
195Views 0Comments

By Paul Waiswa

All is not well with singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and his very own songwriter Black Skin. The singer has got the songwriter arrested on allegations of character assassination, blackmail, and defamation.

Accordingly, trouble ignited after Black Skin reportedly wrote Bebe Cool’s latest single “Gyenvudde”. However, despite the fact that Bebe Cool went ahead to release the song and the song became a relative success, the singer reportedly failed to honor his side of the bargain by paying the songwriter his dues.

This forced Black Skin to go public and demanded that Bebe Cool pays him for his work. Despite the writers’ cries, Bebecool remain hesitant until he ordered the arrest of Black skin on allegations of tarnishing his name.

As you read this, Black Skin has already tasted the cold police cells at Jinja Road Police Station.

It could not be independently verified if indeed the songwriter is the brain behind “Gyenvudde” or whether indeed Bebe Cool owes him money. Kampala sun is in the pipeline of discovering more from both the former and latter.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Customary marriages not registered within six months to attract fine
September 30, 2021
Latest News
Premium Ugandan wine opens shop to Kampala party scene
November 7, 2021
Latest News Top News
Kasingye warns drunk police officers
November 16, 2021
Latest News
Rajiv ventures into Uganda’s music industry with Night Shift Studio
October 13, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.