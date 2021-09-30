Bebe Cool orders for the arrest of songwriter Black Skin

By Paul Waiswa

All is not well with singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and his very own songwriter Black Skin. The singer has got the songwriter arrested on allegations of character assassination, blackmail, and defamation.

Accordingly, trouble ignited after Black Skin reportedly wrote Bebe Cool’s latest single “Gyenvudde”. However, despite the fact that Bebe Cool went ahead to release the song and the song became a relative success, the singer reportedly failed to honor his side of the bargain by paying the songwriter his dues.

This forced Black Skin to go public and demanded that Bebe Cool pays him for his work. Despite the writers’ cries, Bebecool remain hesitant until he ordered the arrest of Black skin on allegations of tarnishing his name.

As you read this, Black Skin has already tasted the cold police cells at Jinja Road Police Station.

It could not be independently verified if indeed the songwriter is the brain behind “Gyenvudde” or whether indeed Bebe Cool owes him money. Kampala sun is in the pipeline of discovering more from both the former and latter.