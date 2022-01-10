Skip to content Skip to footer

Bebe Cool trashes UMA presidency candidates

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsBebe Cool trashes UMA presidency candidates
4 hours ago
Share
115Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) elections are upon us and so far, two music stalwarts Cindy Sanyu and Mansur Semanda (King Saha) have declared their intentions to vie for presidency.

Whereas several artistes have taken to social media to voice their support for the respective camps, veteran singer Bebe Cool has punched holes in the leadership credentials of both candidates.

According to Bebe Cool, King Saha’s image is not befitting for a leader, while Cindy’s character is wanting.

King Saha

 

Cindy Sanyu

“I would vote for neither. They are lacking,” Bebe Cool said.

In a few weeks, UMA will be voting for the next president to lead the musicians’ association for the next couple of years.

Cindy’s tenure, which started in 2021 after Ykee Benda’s resignation, has registered a few achievements, but she believes she deserves a little more time to make a lasting impact on the industry.

During her tenure, Cindy has fallen out with a few musicians over a number of issues. Often, it’s said that when she disagrees with someone, they become her enemies.

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Law society demands immediate release of Kakwenza
January 10, 2022
Latest News Top News
Bank to auction Nancy Kalembe’s assets
January 10, 2022
Top News
City lawyer Mabirizi sentenced to jail
February 16, 2022
Lifestyle Top News
Tour operators end the year in style at Onomo Hotel
December 13, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.