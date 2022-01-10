Bebe Cool trashes UMA presidency candidates

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) elections are upon us and so far, two music stalwarts Cindy Sanyu and Mansur Semanda (King Saha) have declared their intentions to vie for presidency.

Whereas several artistes have taken to social media to voice their support for the respective camps, veteran singer Bebe Cool has punched holes in the leadership credentials of both candidates.

According to Bebe Cool, King Saha’s image is not befitting for a leader, while Cindy’s character is wanting.

“I would vote for neither. They are lacking,” Bebe Cool said.

In a few weeks, UMA will be voting for the next president to lead the musicians’ association for the next couple of years.

Cindy’s tenure, which started in 2021 after Ykee Benda’s resignation, has registered a few achievements, but she believes she deserves a little more time to make a lasting impact on the industry.

During her tenure, Cindy has fallen out with a few musicians over a number of issues. Often, it’s said that when she disagrees with someone, they become her enemies.