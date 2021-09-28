Bebe Cool wins over another Mayanja

Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool’s biggest project right now is mending fences with the Mayanja brothers. First it was with Joseph Mayanja, alias Chameleone and now, with Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel. After Weasel, one half of the former Radio and Weasel duo posted on social media that his brother, Jose Chameleone gave him a Toyota Landcruiser V8, among the people that were fast to congratulate him was Bebe Cool.

He posted: “Thank you Jcha,000,000. My new name now is WeaselV8. #Ebyaana.”

Bebe Cool took to his page to post: “Congz Wizzo, you deserve it bro. Great spirit Gen. J.Chameleone,” to which Weasel replied: “Thank you big broda. Respect & Blessings. WeaselV8 say so.”

A section of his fans did not show delight, expressing how they feel it is just posturing and soon they will go back to their default – clashing over everything.

Weasel and Bebe Cool have not been the best of friends for a long time. The duo Radio and Weasel particularly never mixed well with him. In 2013, they took the battle to the stage in a musical battle dubbed The battle of champions.

In 2021, when Chameleone took a chance at politics, attempting to become the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Bebe Cool taunted him, saying he was never going to win. Chameleone replied to him during a media interview saying they were not mates because when he was busy recording songs with a message, Bebe was recording the opposite. He cited his Katupakase and Basiima ogenze against Bebe Cool’s Kus kus and Ani Yani? MeanwhileWeasel kept taunting him also on social media and media interviews.

Their brother, Humphrey Mayanja particularly took the lead when Bebe Cool received an AFRIMA nomination for East African Best Male artiste in 2018. He said he voted for Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and asked Ugandans to do the same. But Bebe Cool still won.

However, on Wednesday, September 22 Chameleone shared a photo alluding to a bromance, saying they were the Godfathers of the entertainment industry. And on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, he followed it up with a photo of him, Bebe Cool and his wife Zuena plus their son, Alpha posing in front of his gift of a Range Rover Sport when he visited them.