Bebe Cool, Ykee Benda rally people to get vaccinated to open up

Following President Museveni’s address on Wednesday, urging people to get vaccinated so the ban on concerts and bars because of Covid-19 can be lifted, entertainers have decided to use their numbers.

Bebe Cool, through his Twitter page, shared a video of social commentator, Frank Gashumba asking them to go get vaccinated so the country can be opened up and captioned it, “Let us all go get vaccinated to have our country back to normal. Thank you Mr Gashumba.”

Gashumba particularly mentioned David Lutalo, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Eddie Kenzo, Rema Namakula, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana and his favourite artiste, A Pass asking them to get vaccinated to encourage their fans so the country can open up.

Singer Ykee Benda tweeted that he is getting vaccinated, meanwhile, he has concerts outside Uganda soon. “I am getting vaccinated so I can make money in peace! Seychelles, Burundi, Mauritius. Soon!”

Comedian Mendo ‘Museveni’ Segujja, alias Teacher Mpamire, a teacher by profession who has mimicked the president for 17 years has asked him to open up schools.

Local entertainers have resorted to performing abroad to circumvent the ban. Pallaso performed in South Africa early this year and last week revealed he was also booked for a UK gig, Spice Diana performed in Turkey two months ago and Kabako in Dubai last month.