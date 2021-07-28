Skip to content Skip to footer

Bebe Cool’s Gyenvudde video excites Director Ace Daniels

1 hour ago
By Hussein Kiganda
Fast raising music video director Ace Daniels real name  Daniel Senteza believes he has joined the big boys after shooting Bebe Cool’s latest video dubbed “gyenvudde”.
For some one in his 20’s the music director feels that it a dream come true and a step towards his success in the industry.
Talking to The Kampala Sun after the project was released, Daniel said it was a different feeling because the project was a big one with a huge budget.
Director Ace Daniels is excited at the prospect of working with Bebe Cool (Photo: Hussein Kiganda)
“I won’t say it’s the same experience i got when working with other artists. With Bebe Cool, it’s very different. This legendary is a very unique artist and person, working with him gave me more reasons to think more bigger visions and visuals. I loved it so much. Working on the song that’s talking about his life paths from childhood to where he has reached now as my first project with him…,” he said in excitement.
The budgets were more exciting,   ” With Bebe Cool, his budget isn’t the same with all the other artists, it’s big budget, this makes the whole process of doing his videos different from others. Gyenvudde is the first video I have shot with him.”
Daniel has shot videos like “killer portion” for Spice Diana and Nince Nenry, “Oteya” for Ogopa butterfly from Namibia, has worked with Maro, Jimnola MC and Levixone.
He is now signed under Gagamel Films as the official director and has already done two projects with Allan Hendricks.
