Bebe Cool’s son registers four sim cards for Nabbanja’s money

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool’s eldest son and singer Allan Hendrik Ssali has revealed that life is so tough that it compelled him to register four of his phone numbers for the vulnerable poor and is impatiently waiting. He said he has a feeling atleast two of his numbers will be considered.

Allan reasoned that sh100,000 per person is very little money for a family given they aren’t sending to individuals but households. He argued that it is hard to sustain a family on that amount that he wonders what kind of economics they will have to employ to make use of it.

He revealed months ago that he left his father’s house to live on his own after welcoming his first child.

Allan claims he has just learnt that he is neighbours with the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja. It is important to note that as much as he is Bebe Cool’s son, his music career hasn’t picked up in earnest and he has a family to take care of.