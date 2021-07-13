Bebe Cool’s son’s goal got international soccer teams interested – Mujib Kasule

By Ahmad Muto

Proline FC Director, Mujib Kasule has revealed that renown singer, Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Ssali, 17, turned the spotlight on them following his goal in April this year against MYDA FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

He said it got them a lot of attention across the world and the club received a number of phone calls from all over, people inquiring about the player – Alpha. Kasule noted that video of the goal was circulated widely making the attention it attracted inevitable.

He was the one person who defended Coach Morley Byekwaso’s decision to name Alpha to the Uganda U20 senior team, the Hippos, after it generated outrage with a section of the public arguing that the singer’s son lacked credentials.

He also expressed disappointment with the fact that the Uganda U-20 and U-17 teams were denied a chance to sit for their UCE examinations that they missed while out on national duty at the 2021 AFCON finals and 2021 AFCON qualifiers respectively.

“I had a chance to study in the USA where they value sports as much as academics, but I was surprised when Alpha had to choose between exams and representing his country. On return they were denied UNEB exams so he has to repeat,” he said.

This was on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, night when he appeared on a local television station.

In April this year, Bebe Cool said he has confidence in his investment in Alpha’s talent and believes he will be able to make $30,000 (over sh100m) per week in the next five years.