Bebe, the wedding countdown has started

21 hours ago
132Views 0Comments

By Kampala Sun Writer

We can’t vouch for any of the couples here, but they sure did make news on their wedding day by virtue of the colossal sums of money spent, their careers, their families, the guests etc.

We can’t also verify if any are still together, for Pastor Irene Manjeri thought she was still married to Dr. Vincent Katongole kumbe the guy had divorced her. In a TV interview last year, she said had he presented the divorce papers to her, she would have signed them on ‘supat’.

If you go ahead to offer your hand as a bet on the perfection of some of these marriages, chances are high that you will lose it. However, if you look close enough, you might find a few couples who seem to have figured it out. They make you believe it’s not all gloom and doom and divorce right, left and centre.

Therefore on National Spouses Day today, a day on which people appreciate their wives/husbands, we want to send a special shout out to Big Size ‘Byebe’ Cool.

As you celebrated your 20-year anniversary with Zuena yesterday, we would like to take this opportunity to remind you of a promise you have made incessantly to have a wedding, not for the public, as you categorically stated, but in honour of yours and Zuena’s parents.

Don’t worry about us. For us, we shall find our level somewhere there as long as we can take pictures and videos of Zuena kicking that gown so that you liberate us from this suffering, dear Immunised Jajja. Lol. Happy Liberation Day by the way.

In a TV interview in 2020, Bebe said, “So many people have been asking when I will marry. But, I did not want to marry for the people’s sake or even for her (Zuena’s) sake. I wanted to marry for the sake of my parents and her parents. I would have married this year, but because of the issue of COVID-19, I will have my wedding in 2022.”

Ta-da! We are in 2022. The countdown begins…

Pastor Robert Kayanja and Jessica of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga at their wedding in 1992
National Unity Party president Robert Kyagulanyi and wife Barbie
Mawokota North MP Hillary Kiyaga aka Dr Hilderman and Cissy Ssetumba
Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s daughter, Meera, and her husband Ravi Kotecha
Businessman Ephraim Ntaganda and wife Monica
Media personality Gaetano Kagwa and Enid
Businessman SK Mbuga and Vivienne Birungi
Singer Jose Chameleone and wife Daniella Atim at their wedding reception at the Kampala Serena Hotel, on Saturday, June 7, 2008
Businessman Martin Aliker and wife Camille have been married for over 60 years
Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and wife Jyostna have been married for almost 45 years

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

