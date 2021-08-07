Beer dominates football at Kakyeka

By Aloysius Byamukama

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lock downs, have limited football and related fun events in the country. This was evident at Kakyeka Stadium on Sunday, when a team of Mbarara City based City Lounge, a prominent participant in the Mbarara Corporate League, organised a football competition with Cedric’s Plumbers FC.

The match that was attended by only a few fans and players, was more of a beer drinking spree than a football game, as the water breaks indicated.

This was a direct indication that the Mbarara City Lounge players, their opponents and their coaches have been hungry for the return of the Corporate League outings that have been suspended because of the tricky situation.

The game ended with Mbarara City Lounge emerging victors with five unanswered goals in their Kabale opponents’ net, and by the time of the trophy handover, the beer was frothing like champagne. Both the players and their handful of fans were later hosted to a dinner.