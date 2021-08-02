Behind the scenes at Janzi Awards

On Sunday, the finale of the two-day Janzi Awards took place at Kololo Independence Grounds. There was the good, the bad and the ugly. Our reporter was at the event and brings you what took place behind the scenes

Winners boycott ceremony

Days to the Janzi Awards ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds, Stanbic Bank, through its different social media handles, declared its financial support for specific category winners. The categories were Lifetime Achievement Award, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Actress. Each winner in the said categories, according to the post, would bag sh5m. However, this didn’t go down well with other winners in the excluded categories, prompting many to boycott the ceremony.

Azawi hides in car

The My Year singer performed at the awards and was among the few who bagged accolades. She took home the Female Artiste of the Year and Outstanding Album of the Year gongs. However, she hid in the car when she was asked to come forward and present an award for a certain category. According to sources, her brand and management didn’t want to associate much with the Janzi brand (yet they were paid to perform).

“She didn’t even take any picture with their award. We made sure she doesn’t,” said one of her aides.

Brenda Nanyonjo and Sylvia Owori fight over VIP table

Brenda Nanyonjo is the current Miss Uganda franchise holder. Before her, it was Sylvia Owori in things. In fact, Nanyonjo used to work for Owori. Owori threw in the towel in 2005. However, there seems to be some sort of animosity between the two. Owori has often bashed the pageants and the Miss Uganda queens under Nanyonjo.

Owori is now the director of operations at Operation Wealth Creation. The idea of the Janzi Awards was conceived in Gulu under Operation Wealth Creation, which would make Owori Nanyonjo’s superior at the event.

Nanyonjo was supposed to sit in the “general happiness” area, but somehow, she and her family found their way to the VIP section. There were complaints from guests about them being misplaced in the VIP section, only to find out that Nanyonjo had sneaked in her family and friends.

Owori was not amused. She attacked Nanyonjo, questioning her about her acts.

In her defence, Nanyonjo said she took up the table after she found it empty.

Pia Pounds’ shoe problems

By now, Pia Pounds might have fired her stylist, for her shoes gave way only seconds before she could go on stage.

A sympathiser back stage saved her from the mishap.

Dressed for the occasion, the Tupaate singer got emotional after the incident and her management was seen making calls, which many interpreted as firing calls to her designer.

Janzi Awards 2021 winners

Outstanding Children Playbook – “Namulanda” by Walaabyeki Magoba

Outstanding Non-fiction Writer – Charles Peter Mayiga

Outstanding Cartoonist Award – Jimmy Spire Ssentongo

Outstanding Comedy Award – Uncle Mo (Moses) Kiboneka

Outstanding Community Museum Award – Igongo Cultural Centre

Outstanding Magician/Illusionist – Jonathan the Magician

Domestic Tourism Award – Trip Addicts

Traditional Medicine Innovator Award – Prof Patrick Ogwang/Covidex

Outstanding MC Award – MC Kats Katamba

Outstanding Innovator Award – Zeenode Limited

Outstanding Makeup Artist Award – Mona Faces

Outstanding Interior Designer – One100 Interiors Uganda

Outstanding Architect Award – William Henry Sentongo

Outstanding Painter – Joseph Ntensibe

Outstanding Photographer Award – Edgar Batte

Outstanding Fashion Designer – Abbas Kaijuka

Outstanding Stylish in Fashion Award – Mavo Kampala

Outstanding Song of The Year – Pia Pounds (Tupaate)

Outstanding Western Artist – Ray G

Emerging Artist Award – Zex Bilangilangi

Outstanding Dance Group – Masaka Kids Africana

Outstanding TV Drama – Baguma

Outstanding video Award – Pia Pounds (Tupaate)

Outstanding Audio Producer – Nessim Pan Production

Outstanding Audio producer Regional – Master Beats

Outstanding Faith-based musician – Levixone

Outstanding RnB Artist – Liam Voice

Outstanding kadongo Kamu Male Artist – Willy Mukaabya

Outstanding App – Afro Mobile

Outstanding Vocalist – Kenneth Mugabi

Outstanding Performer – Sheebah Karungi

Outstanding Afro-Zouk Artist – B2C (Kampala Boys)

Outstanding Entrepreneurial Artist – Bobi Wine

Outstanding Actor – Housen Mushema

Male Artist of the Year – Pallaso

Female Artist of The Year – Azawi

Humanitarian Award – Levixone (Kosovo NGO)

Outstanding Producer/ Film & Video – Usama Mukwaya

Outstanding Visual Effects/ Film & Video – Usama Mukwaya

Outstanding DJ – DJ Slick Stuart And Roja

Outstanding Promoters – Talent Africa 256

Outstanding Album of the Year – Azawi (African Music)

Viewer’s Choice Award – Eddy Kenzo

Outstanding Video Producer Regional (North) – McElvis Onset (Rasta Swagg-Pi Naka)

Outstanding Film – The Girl in the Yellow Jumper (Produced and directed by Loukman Ali)

Outstanding Northern Artist – Profesa Maros (Centre)

Outstanding Eastern Artist – Rody Gavana (Akello)

Outstanding Theatre Production – The Chains of Dance (Edward Sembatya)