Best foot forward: High Fashion stakes at Chike’s concert

8 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian crooner Chike serenaded Ugandan music fans who gathered at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday to watch him perform.

By midday on Tuesday 15th February, 2022, table reservations at the ‘A Night With Chike’ concert had been sold out. This means those who attended had ample to spare thoughts for the fashion stakes.

When we thought such concerts were meant for typical concert attire, a jean jacket, jeans, sneakers and tees, many never stuck with the norm.  From those in attendance, you told that some people (Etania Mutoni) dressed in outfit they’ve been dying to put on for months now.  Then there were those who still had the Valentine’s Day hangover of the previous day. IVAN KABUYE captured some photos:

 

 

