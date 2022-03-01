Bettinah Tianah quits as ‘Style Project’ host

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality Bettinah Tianah known, for hosting the Style Project on NTV, has resigned her job.

The 28-year-old declared that the reasons were private.

Through her socials, she shared her resignation letter and informed her followers that she will no longer work for the Serena Hotel-based station.

“Please accept this formal notice, as I would like to inform you all that I am resigning. I won’t be returning to TV hosting or presenting on “The NTV Style Project” that airs on NTV Uganda as of this date Thursday 10th March 2022,” the media personality stated in the letter.

“I’ve been contemplating this for the past last quarter of the year 2021 due to unforeseen reasons that I would prefer to keep private. I will continue my usual roles as a content creator, influencer, model, philanthropist, CEO, and founder of BT Beauty Uganda,” she added.

However, contrary to her claims that she would not return to TV presenting, word on the grapevine is that Bettinah is being head hunted for a job at UBC.