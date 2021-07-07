Big Brother Naija 2021:Who are the 22 housemates?

By Jariat Nakitende.

By now, we all know the sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality Television show, Big Brother Naija, premiered last Saturday on DSTV channel 198 and GOTV channel 329 with 22 housemates from different parts of Nigeria.

Hosted by ex-housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from season one, the show will last for 72 days which are ten weeks where housemates will compete for a grand grand prize of N90M which includes N30M cash prize, two bedroom apartment, a top range SUV, a trip for two to Seychelles, a new Tecno Phantom X phone, a whole year supply of Munch it snacks, among others.

Here is a simple profile about the housemates;

Angel; she’s a 21year old writer and poet who described herself as fan and likeable, according to Google her real name is Angel Agnes Smith. When she first entered the Big Brother House, she told viewers to be ready for drama since most of her friends call her the drama queen.

Arin; she was the 16th housemates to enter the house, in a not so fashionable dress, comments were allover social media( mostly Instagram bashing her dress code when she introduced herself as a fashion designer who promotes the contemporary visual arts. She said she was 29 and comes from Lagos.

Beatrice; the first word she said when she entered was “ I am a goddess, because I believe I was created with different clay” this is the kind of self-love she has, the 28 year old single mother of a five year old boy is a graduate from the University of Port Harcourt where she studied Marketing.

Boma is one of the most popular and loved housemates (Photo: courtesy)

Boma; he is one of the popular and most loved Housemates by followers, (according to what they say about him on social media) this might be attributed to the fact that he was the first Housemate to enter the House. The 34 year old man was raised by his single mother and grandmother. He also suffered from depression after his marriage failing to workout.

Cross; he was the last guy to enter, the house and his hair style can never go unnoticed, and he has disorganized dread-like hair which according to him is his signature look. The 30 year old man is a fitness enthusiast and single.

Emmanuel; the 24 year old guy was the first Nigerian to win the mister Africa pageant, after the pageant, he became popular and through his fame, he achieved a fitness Centre and a unisex salon with a spa. When he entered the house, he was so serious saying he is single and ready to mingle.

Jackie B; the 29 year old Jackie Bent alias Jackie B is a proud single man, she studied interior design and events planning in the UK. When she entered the house she said she was there for the money and nothing else because she believes success is driven by money.

Jay Paul; born Paul Ephraim in Lagos, the 29 year old Jay Paul is a musician and actor, he believes that Big Brother platform will give the perfect opportunity to boost his already unexperienced career in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

Liquorose is a video vixen and a popular dancer. She is popular on instagram (photo: Twitter)

Liquorose; with one million followers on Instagram, Roseline Omokhoa alias Liqourose is a professional dancer, who has featured as a video Vixen, and currently she is a leader of a girl dance group. She is 26 and she says she is not sure of her marital status.

Maria; the 29 year old former airhostess turned into a real estate’s person who sells houses in Dubai and Abu-Dabi , her entrance in the house was so noticeable, she wore a red bubble dress and one could easily mistake her to be a bride.

Nini; she entered as a quiet woman, who found it hard to speak to the audience, all she was saying was “I am speechless, can’t believe I am here”. The 27year old is a fashion entrepreneur who graduated from Abuja.

Niyi; call him blue hair, his blue tinted hair can never go unnoticed, he is a 33 year old husband and father, yes I said it he is married, he is also a computer engineer from Oyo state and a former basketball player.

Peace; she entered as a model, ( because she’s tiny, we think babes of her size are always models), the 26 year old has a very big passion for fashion and style and his led her to open her own clothing store and she says she has reaped big from it.

Pere is a part time actor and model (photo: Twitter)

Pere; he is a qualified nurse who served in the United States military for six years before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estates. The 35 year old is also a part time actor and model who does not believe in marriages.

Princess; she’s is a taxi driver or better phased as a service driver, when she had just entered she assured us that we should wait for drama which she sucked from her mum’s breast milk. The 30 year old also mentioned that she still has fresh sad memories about her dad’s death.

Saga; also known as ‘positive vibes only’ the 28 year old Saga is an engineer who found a new passion for sketch drawing and his portraits have earned him a living in Lagos. When he entered the house he informed us that he was single and ready for hookups.

Sammie; born Sammie Jacob Alifa, the 26 year old , is still a student at Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, where he studies filmmaking and videography. He also produced his first shirt film which was greatly viewed on his YouTube channel. (It hits 6m views).

Saskay; call her melanin goddess, the 22 year old is an extrovert and a lover of books., she says Big Brother platform will help her achieve her dream of being one of the greatest writer in Nigeria.

Tega; she’s a mother and wife, who came to Big Brother for entertainment and fun as she calls it. The 29year old loves dancing and travelling a lot.

White Money is an open minded housemate who is known for his designer wear (photo: Instagram)

White money; he has the most catchy name, I wonder how he come up with it, born Hazel, Oyeze Onou, the 29 year old describes himself as an open minded who likes to have fun. When he entered the house he bragged about having a designer shoe import business.

Yerins; if an all-rounder was a person, it would definitely be Yerins, and the 27year old is a renaissance man who isn’t confined to one profession. He is a medical doctor who plans to write a medical book in the future, he plays chess, a fashion designer and a model.

Yousef; the 29 year old is a secondary school teacher who describes himself as a soft spoken person. He is also a model and a personal trainer.