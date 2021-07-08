Skip to content Skip to footer

Big teams advance to main cup

6 hours ago
By Julius Senyimba

The first day of the Guinness Sevens circuit witnessed cricket scores as all big teams advanced to the main cup stage.

The difference on the field of play was evident as Black Pirates, Kobs, Heathens, Jinja Hippos, Warriors, Mongers, Buffaloes and Impis crossed the try line for fun.

However, this will not be the case tomorrow as sh500,000 will up for grabs for the winner of the day courtesy of title sponsors Guinness.

As the top teams will be fighting for points, the teams which did not make it to the main cup will be pushing to finish high in the challenge face-offs.

Being the final day of the circuit, players will have an off the field experience of the black stout before heading back home for a much deserved break. They will then prepare for the next stop in Gulu, the host of the northern leg.

