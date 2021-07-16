Bigtril claims he’s working with Sean Paul

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Bigtril became a subject of social media trolling after media personality, James Onen popularly known as Fatboy mocked him for failing to shake off the one hit wonder tag, two years after his mega hit ‘Parte after parte.’ Bigtril bragged he was yet to record his biggest hit. “Parte after Parte’ is not my biggest song at the moment.. I’m yet to make my biggest song…it will win Uganda’s first Grammy Award…”

Well, he has subtly succumbed to the pressure to drop a follow up hit. This time he is not in it alone, but a collaboration. And not from Dar, Tanzania where local artistes go lately to manufacture hits but Jamaica. He has revealed he is working with reggae/dancehall star, Sean Paul. He also added that pressure had started affecting him mentally so a social media break enabled him to get back on time just to work on a mega project.

“Been stayin off Twitter..And yes my mental health has improved ..These Apps are good but you need to take a break sometimes … Everybody stay safe out there ..I’ll be back with great news. The Sean Paul vocals came in …We lit,” he tweeted.



This might just be his chance to release another hit or become in Fatboy’s words ‘a one hit wonder like Ziggy Dee with Eno Mic.’