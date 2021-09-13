Billboard birthdays: Abryanz celebrated like Juliana

By Ahmad Muto

City fashion designer and celebrity stylist Brian Ahumuza, alias Abryanz woke up to a billboard on Monday, October 25, allegedly put up by a fan celebrating his birthday that is still days away.

According to him, this year marks a decade since he became a fashion entrepreneur. The billboard, planted outside Casablanca, Kololo, has the inscription, “Happy Birthday. A hero rises.”

“It is six days to November 1 my birthday. And it is a special day to me because this year marks 10 years since I joined the fashion industry and business where I have achieved highly thanks to God. One of my top fans, friend and client gifted me with a billboard because I inspired, motivated him through his journey to success. Thank you Owere Joshua marketing director MD branding Ltd. This means a lot to me. Abryanz to the world!” he posted.

However, singer A Pass does not it think was a surprise, but Abryanz chasing clout. He reacted to post telling him he did the job himself. ‘Wetimbye,’ he replied.

Abryanz will be turning 31 if the claims he was born in 1990 at Nsambya Hospital are true.

About a year ago, singer Juliana Kanyomozi’s fans also celebrated her birthday with a billboard at Clock Tower and another at the Jinja road traffic lights wishing her a happy birthday. The message was: “Happy Birthday Juliana. Forever love. Team Juliana.” At the time, she was in Canada with her new born, Taj as she turned 40.