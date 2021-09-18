Bishop Muwonge comes to Eddy Wizzy’s rescue

By Alex Balimwikungu

Dancer Edgar Matte better known by his stage name Eddie Wizzy is on a one-man mission to keep dance alive.

Albeit that the Afrimma Awards 2016 & 2017 Africa Best dancer nominee has since fallen on hard times notably since the lockdown.

Eddy Wizzy is all smiles after Wakiso based Bishop Arnold Muwonge through the Muwonge Assistance reached out to Wizzy with an undisclosed sum of money.

The money was intended to help Eddy Wizzy pay four months’ rent arrears for his dance studio.

Eddy Wizzy has decided to share his talent by opening a dance company. He rented a dance studio in Makindye intended to promote dance talents and also keep the young people who lost jobs or dropped out of school due to covid busy and able to earn something.

With the current situation and arts being out of business, paying rent proved a problem, which prompted him to seek out for help.

When Bishop Arnold Muwonge heard of this initiative, being a man that loves giving a helping hand, through his foundation has contributed towards Eddy Wizzy new dance studio in Makindye.

Eddie’s dance group has 20 boys and 20 girls who don’t have where to train from. The dance studio is more than a home to them.

He was overjoyed by the Bishop’s contribution and was grateful to him for the kind gesture.