Skip to content Skip to footer

Black Pearls are URU Women Rugby League champions

HomeAll PostsSportsBlack Pearls are URU Women Rugby League champions
11 hours ago
Share
90Views 0Comments

By Johnson Were

Black Pearls are champions of the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Women Rugby League.

The female side of the Stanbic Black Pirates clinched the title victory with a 73- 12 win over the Kyadondo-based side Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Thunderbirds, who were the defending champions, were expected to put up good opposition, but they could not match their hosts who applied much of the running game.

Black Pearls Suzan Adongo with the ball tries to beat Thunderbird players

Helen Buteme, who is Black Pearls’ coach, is targeting an unbeaten run this season.

“We are champions, but we are going for an unbeaten run. Avengers are not an easy side but we shall try our best,” Buteme said after the game.

Emilly Lekuru continued to better her position of winning the MVP award when she was voted Player of the Match after scoring five tries in the game.

Black Pearls Grace Auma with the ball tries to beat Thunderbird players

Lekuru, a regular name on the score sheet, is one of the leading players on the national 7s team preparing for the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Tunisia on April 28-30.

Hooker Rachael Mafuwa managed two tries, Grace Auma (4 tries), Bushira Namutebi a try, while Charlotte Teresa Mudoola added two conversions in-game that was dominated by the hosts (Black Pearls).

Fans enjoying the game

The four teams in the women’s Rugby League include; Black Blacks, Entebbe Avengers, Mbale Eagles, and Thunderbirds.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
FUBA uses sh340m from govt to pay money lender
August 19, 2021
Sports
Cranes coach Micho unveiled, names Kajoba, Mbabazi assistants
August 3, 2021
Sports Top News
FUBA turns to public for Silverbacks funding
July 13, 2021
Sports Top News
Social distance: Only 20 people to watch Rugby Cranes this weekend
July 8, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.