Black Pearls, Blue Whales emerge victors of Women’s 7s

By Julius Senyimba

The women’s central region 7s in Uganda resumed with Black Pearls hosting the first circuit at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.

Avengers, Black Pearls and Thunderbirds took part in Tier A games while Blue Whales, Black Opals, Lady Swans, Black Diamonds, Lady Pacers and Ewes took part in Tier B matches.

Black Pearls emerged winners of the day after defeating Thunderbirds 40-5 and Avengers 19-7. In the junior category, Blue Whales defeated Black diamonds in a close score 14-15.

Thunderbirds will host the next central region women’s 7s at Kyadondo Rugby grounds this Sunday featuring Black Pearls, Avengers, Mbale Eagles, Thunderbirds, Blue Whales, Black Opals, Entebbe Lady Swans, Ewes, Kisubi lady Pacers, AQRA and Black Diamonds.

