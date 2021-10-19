Black Pirates halt Kobs’ early celebrations

By Julius Senyimba

The Black Pirates had one target of winning the Guinness Rujumba 7s circuit to delay rivals Kobs’ early celebrations over the weekend.

Hosted at their home ground, Kings Park Arena Bweyogerere, which is steadily taking shape, Lady Luck smiled on them when they faced the Legends Rugby Club in the semifinals and a win made the standings more interesting.

After seeing off Kobs, next in line was another giant – Heathens. Being a team on a mission to write history, the Pirates came out on top for the first time at their home ground against both teams.

With two more circuits on the calendar, Kobs only needs to defeat Pirates in the Kabale Guinness sevens outing this Saturday. The two sides will meet in the semifinals if they all successfully shake off their opponents.

If Pirates pulls off another win, then the last leg at Legends will be a title decider. As you read this, Heathens are out of the equation to clinch the championship, but with a fit squad, they are capable of spoiling the party.

Pirates have 77 points, six behind leaders Kobs. Two more circuit victories for Pirates and the trophy will be heading to a new home – Bweyogerere. Will defending champions Kobs allow this to happen? Your guess is as good as ours.