Blazers too hot for Falcons as fans enjoy free beer

4 hours ago
By Julius Senyimba

The second outing of the Betway Power Invitational Tournament was held over the weekend, with two games on the card.
Big spenders Namuwongo Blazers’ deep roster saw them defeat Falcons 89-71, while Uganda People’s Defence Force secured their first win against all-star side Takan Lokeris.
Unlike the last outing, YMCA Wandegeya basketball court had more life as both players and fans (on invite basis only) had a special treat from sponsors Club Beer.
On top of a beer crate for each team, player of the games walked home with Bluetooth speakers. A pack of six beers was up for grabs for a few lucky fans as the rest enjoyed on discount.
Action returns next weekend as Blazers entertain Power in the opening fixture. The second game of the day will see Takan battle for a semifinal slot as they face Uganda Christian University Canons.
