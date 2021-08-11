Blessed Betina drops second song ‘Yesu webaale’

By Paul Waiswa

Fresh and promising talent in the gospel music fraternity, Blessed Betina is not about to let the Covid-19 pandemic kill her music dreams.

She is a permanent fixture in the studios and her efforts for the past seven months have shown off in her latest gospel song, “Yesu webale” off her maiden 8-track album. .

In the song Yesu webaale, (Thank you Jesus) produced by Brain Beats of Beats House studio, Blessed Betina comes off as grateful. Using her personal life and experiences, she sings about the miracles bestowed upon her by God.

Blessed Betina says her new song is a testomony about Jesus’ presence in her life (photo: Paul Waiswa)

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, she observes that as a girl child raised by a single mother, it has been an upbringing of hard knocks. However, in all of it, it is Jesus who has seen her live to share the testimony.

The song ‘Yesu webaale’ is a submission of Jesus’ spiritual presence and availability in the singer’s lifespan for what he has done for her, friends and followers.

Interestingly, even with the present ban on music events, church crusades and other leisure related gatherings, Blessed Betina has instead set tight corridors to hype promotions, enlarge market with elastic demand and with no doubt, it is the reason for releasing the latest song with sumptuous visuals just months after dropping her very first song off the same album, a song that introduced her to the circuit.

Born in Nakavule in Iganga Town, Blessed Betina went to King of Kings Iganga and Iganga Parents for O’ and A’ level respectively.

Her love for gospel music was nurtured early. While a student at King of Kings, Betina took part in school’s scripture union choir from where she got exposed.

The song further emphasizes that social life has lots of hurdles but regardless of their volume and impact, Jesus is at the peak as the over seer and healer who un expectedly manifests for solutions.

“Jesus has brought me from far. I now dine with those I used to admire. I have gone places and I connect with nobles and the clergy,” she beams.

Owing to her past experiences, she has since started a charity foundation, names the ‘ Top mothers initiative Uganda (TOMI). It aims at empowering single mothers country wide.