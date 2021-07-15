Blogger Isma Olaxess granted bail

By Hussein Kiganda

Loud mouthed blogger Isma Olaxess real name Ibrahim Tusubira has been granted bail by court

The blogger had been arrested and taken to Kitalya prison a few days ago on charges related to offensive communication and was being searched by the CID officers. The complainant, Emmanuel Suuna also known as OS Sunna had put up a 1m bounty fee for anyone who finds him.

A few hours ago, a video went viral on social media, showing the blogger confessing to have been part of the team that killed fallen producer Danz Kumapeesa.

Isma’s arrest followed that of Next Media’s Lord Kayz, Maako and Wako, who are also facing the same charge though have not yet got the bail that they so much fight to have.

The relationship between entertainment Journalists, bloggers, presenters and entertainers has continuously gone bad. Many entertainers have complained about journalists and presenters tarnishing their images and some have either threatened, beaten or sued them.