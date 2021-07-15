Skip to content Skip to footer

Blogger Isma Olaxess granted bail

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsBlogger Isma Olaxess granted bail
9 hours ago
Share
73Views 0Comments
By Hussein Kiganda 
Loud mouthed blogger Isma Olaxess real name Ibrahim Tusubira has been granted bail by court
The blogger had been arrested and taken to Kitalya prison a few days ago on charges related to offensive communication and was being searched by the CID officers. The complainant, Emmanuel Suuna also known as OS Sunna had put up a 1m bounty fee for anyone who finds him.
A few hours ago, a video went viral on social media, showing the blogger confessing to have been part of the team that killed fallen producer Danz Kumapeesa.
Isma’s arrest followed that of Next Media’s Lord Kayz, Maako and Wako, who are also facing the same charge though have not yet got the bail that they so much fight to have.
The relationship between entertainment Journalists, bloggers, presenters and entertainers has continuously gone bad. Many entertainers have complained about journalists and presenters tarnishing their images and some have either threatened, beaten or sued them.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Apass roasted over Twitter following
July 15, 2021
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
City pastor punches mother-in-law, arrested
September 7, 2021
Latest News
Court remands three NBS TV journalists over offensive communication
4 days ago
Latest News
Three women sentenced to community service for fondling man’s genitals
September 25, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.