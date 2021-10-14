Blogger’s association fires president Isma Olaxxes

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Bloggers Association, a platform for all social media bloggers in Uganda has fired its President Isma Lubega Tusuubira Olaxess over misconduct.

This follows a controversial video he posted on social media seemingly praising the terrorists who bombed Kampala on Tuesday resulting in the death and injury of scores.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Olaxxes sang praises for the terrorists and advised them to target Christian Churches next time.

According to the Uganda Bloggers’ Association excommunication Letter dated 19th November, 2021; they have clearly distanced themselves and the position of the Association from the communication, manner and motive of it.

His dismissal follows another by Home Connect Properties Uganda which cancelled a lucrative deal he had with them as brand ambassador.

Isma Olaxxes has since apologized on his social media accounts, but he is still receiving stick for his callous video.