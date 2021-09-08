Bobi Wine congratulates Makerere University Guild winner

By Alex Balimwikungu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Sentamu Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) has come out to celebrate the Makerere University guild president results.

This was after NUP’s Shamim Nambassa was declared Makerere University’s 87th guild president following elections in which she beat nine other contestants.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate, “Once again MAKERERE has spoken unequivocally. Ladies and gentlemen, behold the 87th Guild President of Makerere University. Congratulations Shamim Nambassa. Congratulations National Unity Platform. Congratulations Uganda. Aluta continua, ‘he wrote.

NUP’s Secretary Gen, Lewis Rubongoya was equally elated. He wrote, “God speed, comrade Shamim Nambassa! Thank you for running such a brilliant campaign- the young generation is well represented,”

Shamim Nambassa has been declared Nambassa, the only female contender in the race, got 5610 votes which represented 54.161 percent of the votes cast, according to the university’s electoral commission.

She attributed her victory to the love Makerere University fraternity has for NUP led by former presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“I thank all the students for voting wisely. They chose the right leader,” she said after being declared victorious on Friday night.

Nambassa’s closest contender, Obeid Yahaya Kamulegeya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 1,548 votes, representing 14.945 percent of the votes cast.

Nambassa, a third year student pursuing a Bachelor of Pharmacy, becomes the fifth female guild president at the institution,