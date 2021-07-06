Skip to content Skip to footer

Bobi Wine is full of double standards- Samson Kasumba

13 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Media personality Samson Kasumba dug out a photo of Bobi Wine with Gen. Salim Saleh from the archives and shared it on social media to show Bobi Wine’s double standards.


This comes days after Bobi accused Chameleone of stooping low to the point of becoming a beggar following the General around like a little pet. According to him, many people meet the General 24/7 and basing on his sources, Bobi Wine is one them.

Bobi Wine pictured with Gen. Salim Saleh in an undated picture. He has come up for criticism following recent remarks on Jose Chameleone (Photo: file)


“I am told that Gen. Salim Saleh is a very friendly person who helps and has helped many people. That he meets people in the day and night. Names included are amazing depending on your source. An old picture of a very good relationship between that two. The relationship broke,” he captioned a photo of Bobi and Gen. Saleh on Twitter.

It is important to note that before Bobi Wine joined politics, he worked with the Uganda Police under former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura to help with crime prevention. His photos with the first son, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba shaking hands years ago have made many rounds on social media.

