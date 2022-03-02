Bobi Wine rallies Ugandans to pray for Speaker Oulanyah

By Carol Kasujja Adii

The leader of opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, has called on Ugandans to pray for the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

“Reports of the continuing ill health of Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah have been of great concern to many Ugandans. Over a week ago, I reached out to some of his family members and extended a message of wishes for his quick recovery. This is a time when all of us, despite our different political affiliations, should unite and pray for his recovery,” Kyagulanyi wrote on his Facebook page.

A few weeks ago, some NUP leaders criticised the Government for airlifting Oulanyah to the US for specialised treatment.

The remarks by NUP leaders pushed the Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, to call their party a dubious project which is delaying change.

Meanwhile, different politicians have appealed to Ugandans to pray for the Speaker.

“The current enigma and or stumper over the health of Right Honourable Jacob Oulanyah the honcho and sachem of the empirian grub hub is mind-boggling, disconcerting, placing us in outright pericombombulation, let’s pray for our brother,” East African Legislative Assembly MP Mukasa Mbidde said.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Movement spokesperson, wrote: “I disagree with Rt Hon Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah politically. In fact, I had an altercation with him in Parliament in one of the last sittings he chaired before he was taken ill. But regardless of our differences, the spirit of humanity should prevail. I wish you a quick recovery, Mr. Speaker.”

On their official Twitter page, Forum for Democratic Change stated: “We send our thoughtful prayers to the Speaker of Parliament, with the hope that you will feel better and bounce back strong as a bull. Regardless of our political differences, it’s a reminder that we are one Uganda, one people. We pray for a quick recovery.”

Some posts claiming the Speaker had passed on have gone viral in recent days. However, the director communication and public affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore, dismissed them as fake news.