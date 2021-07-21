Bobi Wine’s brother recovers stolen car

By Ahmad Muto

Singer cum politician, Bobi Wine’s youngest brother, Dax Vibez has recovered the car he lost in the morning of Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Kisaasi.

Real name Ivan Ssentamu, he took to Twitter to make the announcement moments after learning he nolonger had a car.

“Banange, my car a silver Noah #UAU_272W has just been stolen from around Baha’I – Kitara Kisasi this morning. Agilabyeko please call this +256702094033. Naye mwana, mu Covid ono. A cash reward awaits,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, 25 August 2021, while appearing on a local television station, he said the car was recovered somewhere in Kungu, abandoned on a construction site. He was notified by the former president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), Simon Peter Kinobe, on whose property the car was abandoned.

“Somebody called Simon Peter Kinobe called me and said there is a car abandoned on his property. He said he wanted to call the Police, but then saw my tweet. That there were some people trying to dismember the car. He called me, I went to the Police and got it. It was in Kungu, along Manchester Drive somewhere after Kyanja, hidden,” Vibez explained.

He joins the long list of entertainers that have had their cars stolen, some recovered them while others never did. MC Kats lost his three years ago and recovered it. Former media personality, Brian McKenzie lost his over five years ago, never to see it again. DVJ Mercy Pro and Spice Diana have also lost cars in the recent past.