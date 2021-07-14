Body of musician recovered from river in Bundibugyo

By Geofrey Nyamwongera

The body of a local artiste has been recovered from River Lamia in Busoru parish, Kisuba sub-county in Bundibugyo district.

Gorret Kobusinge, 28, was best known in Bundibugyo for her breakthrough song, Kamutima Sweet, that was released in 2013.

The body was recovered on Thursday, April 28.

According to her elder brother, Isaac Kyamulesere, Kobusinge was coming from the DR Congo.

She is believed to have failed to cross the river and drowned.

Patrick Kintu, a resident of Butoogo, said: “My wife had gone to fetch water from the river when she came back running, telling me she had seen a body in water. I later rushed there and then informed the Police.”

In a separate incident, another body has been recovered in the same district.

Jimmy Tumusiime 41, was found dead in his house in Katanga cell, Bundibugyo central ward in Bundibugyo town council.

His father, James Basasaki Bukamaki, told New Vision that he last saw his son on Tuesday, April 26, at around 9:00pm.

“When I woke up at around 8:00am, I decided to check on him in his room because he has a tendency of waking up very early at around 4:00am,” he said.

Basasaki added that his son used to regularly drink alcohol and was friendly.

By press time, the two bodies had been taken to Bundibugyo Hospital mortuary by the Police as they investigate the causes of death.