Skip to content Skip to footer

‘Bomb’ at Mulago medical school turns out to be bag of pork

HomeAll PostsLatest News‘Bomb’ at Mulago medical school...
3 hours ago
Share
49Views 0Comments

By Chris Kiwawulo                         

An abandoned bag at the school of health sciences in Mulago, Kampala, which was suspected to be a bomb, has today morning caused panic, prompting the Police to intervene.

However, when a team of bomb experts from the Police checked the bag, they discovered that it was not a bomb.

“It was a bag with marijuana, pork and a mirror,” said Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

We could not verify if the items were meant to be used for research purposes in a laboratory because no one had claimed ownership of the bag by press time.

The bomb scare at Mulago comes after another scare at a salon opposite Front Page Hotel in Namasuba on Entebbe Road that was reported on Monday.

Owoyesigyire said bomb experts who rushed to the scene in Namasuba also did not detect any explosives and went ahead to safely blow up the suitcase to open it, but only found men’s clothes inside it.

The Police thanked the community for being vigilant as the country fights the threat of terrorism. The incident comes after an explosive killed one person and injured several others who were aboard a Swift Safaris bus that was travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi.

The developments come after a bomb exploded at Uncle Sam’s pork joint, commonly called Digida, in Komamboga, a Wakiso suburb, on Saturday, killing one person and leaving several others injured.

Amid cases of explosions reported in the country, the Police on Monday issued telephone hotlines through which members of the public can report any behaviour or objects suspected to be planted by terrorists. The hotlines, some of which are toll free numbers, are: 080012229, 0800199699, 0707600773, 0776999136, 0714667743, and 0712667717.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
I have been to many trips across the world to meet random men – Katatumba
July 26, 2021
Latest News
Talent Africa wins bid to host ‘Ekyooto Ha mpango’
October 11, 2021
Latest News
Rajiv ventures into Uganda’s music industry with Night Shift Studio
October 13, 2021
Latest News
Singer Jose Chameleone hospitalized
August 21, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.