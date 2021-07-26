‘Bomb’ at Mulago medical school turns out to be bag of pork

By Chris Kiwawulo

An abandoned bag at the school of health sciences in Mulago, Kampala, which was suspected to be a bomb, has today morning caused panic, prompting the Police to intervene.

However, when a team of bomb experts from the Police checked the bag, they discovered that it was not a bomb.

“It was a bag with marijuana, pork and a mirror,” said Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

We could not verify if the items were meant to be used for research purposes in a laboratory because no one had claimed ownership of the bag by press time.

The bomb scare at Mulago comes after another scare at a salon opposite Front Page Hotel in Namasuba on Entebbe Road that was reported on Monday.

Owoyesigyire said bomb experts who rushed to the scene in Namasuba also did not detect any explosives and went ahead to safely blow up the suitcase to open it, but only found men’s clothes inside it.

The Police thanked the community for being vigilant as the country fights the threat of terrorism. The incident comes after an explosive killed one person and injured several others who were aboard a Swift Safaris bus that was travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi.

The developments come after a bomb exploded at Uncle Sam’s pork joint, commonly called Digida, in Komamboga, a Wakiso suburb, on Saturday, killing one person and leaving several others injured.

Amid cases of explosions reported in the country, the Police on Monday issued telephone hotlines through which members of the public can report any behaviour or objects suspected to be planted by terrorists. The hotlines, some of which are toll free numbers, are: 080012229, 0800199699, 0707600773, 0776999136, 0714667743, and 0712667717.