Boss Mutoto ushers in the new year with pomp and flair in Dubai holiday

Ugandan socialite Williams Bugeme, internationally revered as Boss Mutoto, seems to have ended 2021 on a high note. The business man, renowned for achieving many local and international awards both in the business and fashion realm is in the news again.

This time not for his bar Chezz Boss Mutoto. And neither for his affluent saloon in Bunga. It is simply that he seems to be living life on the proverbial fast lane.

For the past one week, the internet has been awash with Boss Mutoto’s holiday pictures in Dubai. For the fashion zealots, it was in appreciation of his sense of style. But for many, it was in awe of his travel lifestyle.

The socialite was spotted at different iconic spots in Dubai. Though not much is known of his actual tour itinerary, it seemed apparent that he was rubbing shoulders with the big boys of the world from the little pictures that surfaced.

He was pictured at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. He was also pictured doing a desert safari. Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that he got to meet his doppelganger (or vice versa), American millionaire and world champion, Floyd Mayweather. The two shared moments of talk, with Mayweather curious what his twin did for a living. The two then took pictures together and side hugged like old bros and went about their different businesses.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Williams Bugeme has travelled this year. The socialite was pictured in Turkey, holidaying in Antalya, at a time when every Ugandan was crying of brokenness.

