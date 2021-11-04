Brian Mulondo’s wife reveals he ‘chased’ her for seven years

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and comedian Brian Mulondo’s wife Manuel Pacutho has revealed she kept him running after her for seven years. And her reason? Well, she just did not want to make it easy for him and the merit now is he cannot doubt her.

“That should be the right process. Why should it be easy? Today, Brian says he doubts any man can get me not after all that he went through.” But that said, she noted that the one thing that got her attracted to Mulondo was the fact that he was a street chapatti vendor and she was a street juice vendor when they met.

“You know those small boys asking you to buy chapatti? Brian was those boys supporting his single mother. When he does not share that story, I remind him that the world needs to know. The inside joke remains that the chapatti street vendor met with the juice vendor myself and we came together,” she explained. Manuela made the revelations when they were hosted on Robert Kabushenga’s weekly Space.

Manuela and Mulondo got married in 2012 after 14 years of friendship at Watoto Church and have been blessed with two children.

