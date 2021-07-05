Brian Weiyz quits Andy Events

By Hussein Kiganda

We are not certain what’s exactly wrong with Andrew Mugerwa with the artists he manages. His record label, Andy Events brought the B2C boys to the Uganda Music scene but after they became established, they parted ways bitterly.

Well, Brian Weiyz, his new signee who replaced the B2Cs seems to be unsettled in the record label. He told the Kampala Sun that he is nolonger working under Andy Events but rather working with him on personal level.

“I am no longer working under Andy Events as my record label that I am signed to but I am working with Andy as a friend on personal terms…,”he said.

A year ago, the singer told The Kampala Sun that Andrew Mugerwa is one of his friends that he trusts and he thought there wouldn’t be any split.

“I met Andy sometime back and I was connected to him by my brother. He became my friend and I think we shall work well. He was there for me even before the B2Cs left….,” He said.

The singer has released a number of great songs under the record label, that have captured the audience. A few hours ago, he released first single as an independent artist without the Andy Events tagline. The song dubbed go slow is one romantic song produced by Artin and it is gaining airplay.