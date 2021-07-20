Bride and Groom Expo back

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Many events that used to happen every year were brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of such events was Vision Group’s Bride and Groom Expo. It returns this year, virtually. The expo will be streamed live on Vision Group’s media platforms. For sixteen years, the expo had been taking place under different themes. This year’s theme is The Virtual Experience.

According to Vision Group events manager Fiona Tamale, this year, guests will be treated to an ultimate wedding experience.

The expo will start from September 11 to October 3, with hot and trending topics, such as fashion, venues, wedding planning, honeymoon, cake, décor, jewellers, bridal cars and not forgetting destinations.

Tamale says guests will find lots of inspiration and ideas they need for their magical day.

As always, there will also be a win-a-wedding promotion, with 10 couples standing a chance to win gifts like gowns, cake, and honeymoon packages.

One of the partners with Vision Group for the Bride and Groom Expo, Amelia Kyambadde, from Bridal World, said the bridal business has been greatly affected by COVID-19, with a decrease in the number of customers. She noted that many people are opting for European style weddings that call for fewer guests.

Amelia added that during the Bride and Groom virtual experience, Bridal World will showcase new concepts of bridal fashion from the world over.





Bride and Groom over the years