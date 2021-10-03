Skip to content Skip to footer

Bride-to-be killed in car accident days to her wedding

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

A  bride-to-be and her two friends were killed in a gruesome motor accident just a week before her wedding.  They were on their way back from a bridal shower in Entebbe when their car of the UBK series veered off the Kampala-Express highway and ended up in a ravine.

Damita Kuteesa, died on the spot in the Saturday night  accident while two other friends succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Kuteesa, a long term choir member of  Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral  was set to get married next week to her fiancé Rabbie Kays Kitibwa with whom she got engaged last year.

Damita Kuteesa and her lover Rabbi get playful on Valentines Day 2022. They were set to wed next weekend (Photo: courtesy)

Kuteesa died together with her two friends identified as Prisca Nalugo and Rina after they got involved in a horrible accident as they returned from a friend’s bridal shower in Entebbe.

It is reported that Damita Kuteesa, who was a church choir dancer, and friends died on Saturday night after the car in which they were travelling lost control and rolled several times along the Entebbe Expressway.

The couple had a traditional introduction (Kwanjula) late last year (Photo: Twitter)

Many took to social media to express their profound shock. “I danced with her in the church choir. She was very quiet and humble. May God judge her mercifully,” secular turned gospel singer Captain Dollar eulogized.

 

