Skip to content Skip to footer

Britney Spears’ father removed as her guardian

HomeAll PostsWorld NewsBritney Spears’ father removed as her...
2 hours ago
Share
26Views 0Comments
Britney Spears’ father was removed from his controversial role as his daughter’s guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge, ending a long and bitter legal battle by the pop princess.
 
Jamie Spears was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator “in the best interests” of the singer, said Judge Brenda Penny, calling the present arrangement “untenable.”
 
“Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets,” said Penny.
 
Spears’ father has controlled her life for the past 13 years, under a legal arrangement the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as “abusive.”
 
Wednesday’s move came after a years-long campaign that played out in public, and after the emergence in the last week of two new powerful documentaries featuring allegations that Jamie Spears had bugged his daughter’s phone calls.
 
Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart described her father as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart speaks to the press and #FreeBritney activists after a hearing in which Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was removed by a judge as conservator of her estate at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. Spears and her father have asked the court to remove him from his role in the conservatorship. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
“Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator,” Rosengart said. “It is what my client wants, it is what my client needs, it is what my client deserves.”
 
Dozens of supporters gathered outside the courtroom cheered and wept as news of the ruling emerged.
 
Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari took to Instagram to post “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!” along with a photo of what appeared to be him handing the singer a rose.
 
In their motion filed this week, Spears’ lawyers said: “Every day that goes by with him as conservator — every day and every hour — is one in which he causes his daughter anguish and pain.”
 
– ‘Kafka-esque nightmare’ –
 
Those claims were seemingly bolstered by a New York Times documentary released Friday that alleged Jamie Spears had surveillance devices secretly installed in his daughter’s bedroom to record her conversations.
 
“It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison,” a former security firm employee told the “Controlling Britney Spears” filmmakers.
 
The pop star’s lawyers said the Times’ allegations about her father showed “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.”
 
Jamie Spears denies any illegal surveillance took place.
 
Another new documentary — Netflix’s “Britney vs Spears,” released on Tuesday — claims the singer twice tried to hire her own lawyer in the early years of the conservatorship, but was denied.
 
In July, Spears was finally successful in appointing her own lawyer — Rosengart — and last month, her father filed a petition for the conservatorship to be ended.
 
The judge appointed accountant John Zabel as a temporary conservator of Spears’ estate, in an arrangement she said can last until the end of the year.
 
Jamie Spears’ lawyers repeatedly objected to his suspension, disputing the Times’ allegations and questioning the veracity of his daughter’s testimony that the conservatorship amounted to “abuse.”
 
“There is not a shred of evidence to support suspension,” said Vivian Thoreen, via video call.
 
Jamie Spears’ 13-year record as guardian had been “impeccable” and he should not be temporarily replaced but instead the entire guardianship should be terminated immediately, they argued.
 
Rosengart insisted that this was simply a tactic and said Jamie Spears was afraid he would have to turn over “evidence of his corruption and worse.”
 
Jamie Spears’ immediate suspension is “what my client Britney Spears — who has been abused by this man not only for the past decade but since her childhood — wants and deserves,” said Rosengart.
 
“Please hear the plea of my client” to “end this Kafka-esque nightmare,” he added.
 
– ‘Never fit to serve’ –
 
Spears’ representatives and fans have long accused her father of profiting from the guardianship, which was set up after a highly public 2007 breakdown when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.
 
The lawyers have said her father was “never fit to serve,” citing in their petition allegations of his “reported alcoholism” and “trauma he caused his daughter since her childhood.”
 
A hearing expected to formally dissolve the conservatorship will be held on November 12.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Music World News
Zuchu receives president Suluhu’s phone call while on stage
August 26, 2021
World News
Kadaga congratulates UNAA’s Wamala
September 10, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle World News
Remote work goes ‘luxury’, but many may be left out
September 15, 2021
World News
Usain Bolt eyeing a Grammy after album release
September 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.