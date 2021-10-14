Britney Spears released from 13-year conservatorship

“Her life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress,” lawyers representing Jamie Spears said in earlier court filings.

The conservatorship had power over her finances and career decisions plus major personal matters, such as her visits with her teenage sons and whether she can get remarried.

As part of the ruling, Judge Penny said an accountant who served as a temporary conservator should retain some powers to settle ongoing financial issues.

Addressing the crowd outside the court, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart praised the singer’s “courage” throughout the court hearings.

He said he was proud that she had “shined a light on conservatorships from California to New York”, and that as a result of her testimony, new legislation had been passed “to try to ensure that conservatorships like this… do not happen again”.

Friends were also jubilant following the decision. Celebrity and businesswoman Paris Hilton wrote on Twitter the “the moment is so long overdue” adding: “Your best days are yet to come!”

On Monday, the Baby One More Time and Toxic singer wrote on Instagram that she hadn’t “prayed for something more in my life”.