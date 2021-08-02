Bruno K did not understand his five year contract – Angela Katatumba defends BMR

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and city socialite Angella Katatumba has defended the music label Black Market Records against singer Bruno K’s allegations arguing that he did not understand his contract.

Bruno K, who joined BMR in 2020, came out on social media and the local media this week claiming the label boss, Cedric Singleton, reported his monetised song, Nipe Love to media streaming platform YouTube that took it down. Singleton claimed BMR owned the song while Bruno K argued he did not have a single input.

According to Katatumba, local artistes rush to sign contracts without taking time to go through the fine print. In the case of Bruno, she said he signed a half a decade contract.

“Artistes rush and sign contracts they do not understand. For example, what I know is that he was signed in an exclusive contract for five years with BMR. And, also Singleton is a businessman. He signs and invests in videos and audios and when the money comes back, say if the song is a hit, as an investor he recoups his first. Then whatever you agreed for in your contract, you agree on the percentages from the profits,” she explained.

Katatumba accused local artistes of expecting returns very fast and when they are not coming, they rush to social media ‘dragging’ everybody with little regard they could be opening a legal pandora’s box.

“Bruno should pray that they do not sue him because he has given them a good case to sue him for defamation which a huge case. My father (late Bonny Katatumba) was awarded sh300m by Justice Henry Peter Andonyo in a case against Shumuk for spoiling my his good name,” she said.